Rutgers and Wake Forest meet in the Gator Bowl for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Scarlet Knights want to do something big before the year is out, but the Demon Deacons are deadly. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football Bowl game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights had a bad season full of losses and few victories, the team won the first three weeks of the season consecutively against Temple, Syracuse and Delaware but after that winning streak Rutgers lost seven of nine games.

No. 20 Wake Forest Demon Deacons had a big winning streak for eight consecutive weeks until the team lost to North Carolina, after which the Demon Deacons lost three of five games including a big game against Pittsburgh.

Rutgers vs Wake Forest: Date

Rutgers and Wake Forest play for the 2021 Gator Bowl on Friday, December 31 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The offensive play of the Demon Deacons is enough to win this bowl game, but the Scarlet Knights are hungry for one last win at the end of the season.

Rutgers vs Wake Forest: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Rutgers vs Wake Forest at the 2021 Gator Bowl

This game for the 2021 Gator Bowl, Rutgers and Wake Forest at the TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville on Friday, December 31, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this bowl game in the US are ESPN, ESPN App

