Serbia and Canada will face each other in what will be the first game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship group phase. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

Serbia are undoubtedly one of the candidates to reach the final stages of the tournament. They have a strong and competitive team. On the other hand, the recent results in international competitions clearly show that this is a team to watch out for: bronze medal in Tokyo 2022 and third place in the 2022 Nations League.

It will not be an easy game for the Canadians, who will also do their best to contain the strong Serbian team. Their most recent results, however, are not good enough to encourage the illusion: in the 2022 Nations League they ranked 12th among 16 teams, with a win/loss balance of 4-8.

Serbia vs Canada: Date

Serbia and Canada will face each other in Arnhem, Netherlands this Sunday, September 24, 2022 at 2:00 PM (ET) for the first group stage game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship.

Serbia vs Canada: Time by States in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Serbia vs Canada: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship group stage game between Serbia and Canada will be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.