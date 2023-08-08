All eyes were fixed on Matteo Berrettini, the captivating 2021 Wimbledon runner-up whose charisma and powerful play made waves worldwide. An icon of on-court achievement, he was featured on the Netflix series ‘Break Point.’ However, beneath the surface, his path was not all sunshine.

The arena of triumph transformed into one of trials for the 27-year-old. Plagued by injuries and dips in form, Berrettini navigated through dark times, both within and beyond the lines. In a poignant interview with Corriere Della Sera, he candidly shared the mindset that emerged when his career seemed to waver.

“In moments of fatigue, these matches breathe life into me,” he revealed. However, the inability to participate in crucial contests unveiled a chasm of darkness. Berrettini’s honest admission illuminated his internal struggle – a tempest that threatened to engulf him.

Redefining Strength: Embracing Vulnerability in the Arena

In the realm of tennis, strength is often equated with unwavering composure. Behind the facade, the ATP tour harbors players grappling silently with mental and physical burdens. “Deep down, even when I feel exhausted, playing matches is one of the things that makes me alive. Not being able to do so, in important appointments, made me know the darkness,” Berrettini confessed.

Tennis, by nature, piles unique pressures on individuals, where triumphs and losses lie squarely on their shoulders. Introducing injuries into this equation intensifies the strain, often crumbling the athlete’s defenses. The confines of the court become stifling as they battle both opponents and their inner turmoil. Berrettini then provided another explanation to his turnaround.

“And the darkness seems to have no end, it seems to swallow you because instead of standing still and breathing, you dig yourself an abyss. They were bad moments, which I did not like. But they were fundamental to make me rediscover the reasons for the joy of doing what I started as a child. I thought back to the origins to find myself. The darkness gave me the space to do it.”