The absence of tennis legend Novak Djokovic from the upcoming Canadian Open 2023 has left fans and experts puzzled. After a closely contested Wimbledon final against Carlos Alcaraz, where Djokovic narrowly missed his 24th Grand Slam title, the Serbian star has chosen to skip the prestigious ATP 1000 tournament in Toronto.

Djokovic’s decision to forgo the Toronto tournament has surprised many, given his history of success at the National Bank Open. With four championships to his name, Djokovic has been a dominant force on Canadian soil. However, he has not participated in the event since 2018, opting instead to focus on other critical tournaments and his overall physical well-being.

As Djokovic sets his sights on the US Open, the final Grand Slam of the year, his choice to skip the Toronto Masters is strategic. The 36-year-old knows the importance of pacing himself and preserving his energy for the demanding hard-court season. The decision aims to ensure that Djokovic is at his best for the grand finale of the tennis calendar.

When Is Novak Djokovic’s Return?

Tennis Canada expressed disappointment at Djokovic’s absence from the Canadian Open, recognizing his immense talent. Tournament director Karl Hale shared, “We’re disappointed that Novak won’t be gracing us with his presence this year. He’s an exceptional player, and we know our fans were looking forward to watching him compete.”

Djokovic’s choice to skip the Toronto event aligns with his commitment to managing his schedule strategically. With the US Open being a defining moment in his career, Djokovic and his team are focused on optimizing his chances to reclaim the title and possibly secure a record-breaking 24th Grand Slam victory.

Djokovic enthusiasts need not wait too long to see him in action, as the Serbian tennis maestro has confirmed his participation in the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. Not only will he be competing in the singles event, but Djokovic will also team up Nikola Cacic to take on the doubles competition, providing fans with even more opportunities to witness his unparalleled skills.