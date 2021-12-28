South Carolina take on UNC at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte for the Duke's Mayo Bowl in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

South Carolina vs UNC: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021 Duke's Mayo Bowl

South Carolina and UNC meet in the Duke's Mayo Bowl for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Both teams desperate to seek a big victory before it all ends. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football Bowl game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The season was tough for South Carolina Gamecocks with a 6-6 overall record and even tougher was the team's situation in the conference, SEC East Division, with a negative 3-5 record, although the team opened the season with two victories back-to-back that was the Gamecocks' only winning streak during the regular season.

North Carolina Tar Heels have similar numbers to the Gamecocks, also with only one winning streak during the regular season and a long suffering from the first game in the ACC round. One of the Tar Heels' biggest victories during the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season was the upset against No. 10 Wake Forest 58-55 at home.

South Carolina vs UNC: Date

South Carolina and UNC play for the 2021 Duke's Mayo Bowl on Thursday, December 30 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Tar Heels' offense is good at 36.4 points per game for most of the season, and the Gamecocks are scoring just 21.3 points per game.

South Carolina vs UNC: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch South Carolina vs UNC at the 2021 Duke's Mayo Bowl

This game for the 2021 Duke's Mayo Bowl, South Carolina and UNC at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Thursday, December 30, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this bowl game in the US are ESPN, ESPN App

