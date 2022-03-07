The SPORTEL Rendez-Vous offers an opportunity for sports media and technology leaders to network and build relationships from March 13- 15.

From Sunday March 13th to Tuesday March 15th the SPORTEL Rendez-Vous will be taking place at the Miami Marriot in Biscayne Bay. The conference will explore the latest trends, shifts, and evolutions in the sports media and technology industry.

Each day of the three-day event will provide conferences and networking opportunities for all the participants. A total of 40 companies will be attending the conference for the first time. The theme of the conference is to showcase the power of “New”, which will lead to fresh ideas, insights, and new technologies in sports business.

LaLiga will have a lounge at the event from March 14-15, and on Tuesday all those at the SPORTEL Connect will be able to take in a Miami Heat game against the Detroit Pistons for an opportunity to network. SPORTEL Connect is set up to make networking and the sharing of ideas easy and to build close relationships and long-term partnerships. Click here for more information.

SPORTEL testimonials

“SPORTEL is important to us because it gives us the access to sell our content in one place. We expect for our worldwide distribution network to continue to grow”, Juan Pablo Reynal, CEO & Founder of the Women’s Cup.

“Looking forward to connecting with the most forward-thinking rightsholders in one place, that truly want to tackle the digital opportunity facing global sports in 2022.” Sam Grimley, Global Head of Sales & Account Management, HORIZM.

“SPORTEL is always the best opportunity to connect with global partners and meet new industry experts from the sports, entertainment, tech ecosystem, Dave Smith, Founder & Managing Director, METTA SPORT.

The event will have various panels and keynote speakers, here is an overview of the SPORTEL Rendez-Vous conference.