SPORTEL will be back in the Americas, more specifically in Miami from 14-15 March, 2022, with the new "Rendez-Vous" international sports market and summit with a brand-new format.

SPORTEL Rendez-Vous Miami will deliver a perfect opportunity to reconnect sports decision makers within the Americas. This international sports market and summit will take place from March 14-15, 2022, with a brand-new format.

Aware of the current sanitary context, SPORTEL has developed an interesting pricing strategy and a 'Covid safe' policy to convince high-profile clients to register with multiple participants from the Americas and Europe.

“SPORTEL Rendez-Vous is the ideal location to reunite and reconnect, in person with international sports decision makers within the Americas. Our team was recently onsite in Miami and I am delighted to confirm that it is business as usual. We are confident and plan to go ahead. As of today, there is a significant participant list, including many long-standing clients as well as newcomers who will attend SPORTEL for the very first time. We look forward to welcoming them to this highly anticipated F2F event for our community,” said Laurent Puons, CEO of Monaco Mediax in a release.

Participant list and first speakers for SPORTEL Rendez-Vous Miami

Some of the high-profile attendees who have registered six weeks before the event kick-off are the following: ALDEA, AMAGI CORPORATION, ATHLETIC SPORTS GROUP, BEIN MEDIA GROUP, BLAST, CAA ELEVEN, CONCACAF, CONIFA, DAZN LIMITED, ESPN, FIGHT SPORTS, FIFA, FORMULA E, FOX SPORT AUSTRALIA, FUBO TV, FX DIGITAL, LALIGA, LIGUE PROFESSIONNELLE DE FOOTBALL, MATCHROOM SPORT, METTA SPORT, NBC SPORTS, PGA TOUR, PREMIER LEAGUE, PREMIUM SPORTS, INC., RED BULL MEDIA HOUSE / SERVUSTV, SNAP INC., SPORTRADAR, SUNSET+VINE, TEAM MARKETING, TELSTRA, TMG, TYC SPORTS, WORLD RUGBY, WWE, among others.

Moreover, a number of new companies have decided to kick off this new event concept by participating for their first time in SPORTEL. Some of them are: ALL ELITE WRESTLING, ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS, EQL GAMES, JOYMO.TV, LQ SPORTS TV RIGHTS S.R.L, NEW CELL, NXTID, OAKHURST LEGAL GROUP, RUSH SPORTS, SPIIDEO, UPPER CUT SPORTS, among others.

A fascinating conference summit

The business and networking meetings will be complemented by a conference summit that, with focus on the Americas, will take a look the latest trends, shifts and evolutions in the sports media and tech industry, covering a range of interesting areas to the SPORTEL community.

EXCLUSIVE LALIGA SESSION

LaLiga President Javier Tebas will talk about the latest on Spain's LaLiga technology and innovation driving

forward the industry.

A FIRESIDE CHAT WITH PFL

A look into the 2022 PFL’s global expansions ideas to deliver premium MMA content featuring elite fighters to fans around the globe.

ENHANCING THE BROADCAST EXPERIENCE TO CAPTURE & KEEP AUDIENCES

A space for rights holders who create new channels to enhance the broadcast experience in collaboration

with SVG.

HOW CULTURE & DIVERSITY IS SHIFTING THE DIRECTION OF SPORTS MEDIA

The importance of Driving Innovation and the changes it produces - the key role diversity plays in leadership positions and media coverage with TELSTRA, CONCACAF, FLORIDA SPORTS FOUNDATION and GMCVB.

OTT & NETWORK GIANTS EXPANDING THE AUDIENCE REACH

Monetising top tier rights fees through subscription and the challenges that it brings, moderated by SVG.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR SOCCER IN THE US?

In the wake of the growth of the US football media rights market, a space to discuss: What's next for the America's? LaLiga and expert panelists talk about the latest trends in collaboration with SPORTBUSINESS.

NAVIGATING THE US SPORTS BETTING MARKET

An insight into the status of live sports betting and its legalisation in the US, featuring the PGA TOUR and SPORTBUSINESS.

THE FANCENTRIC FUTURE

A space where Gamification, D2C platform strategies, data ownership and maximising the ROI around fan marketing will be central topics, with SVG and TEAM WHISTLE.

SPORTS ADAPTING TO SHORT FORM (SOCIAL MEDIA/UGC)

An interesting space to answer the question: What changes first, the sport or the fan? A topic to be discussed by SNAP INC., TOCH.Ai, and HENIMO GROUP.

NFT'S: A NEW REVENUE STREAM

A look into NFT's, a new revenue stream. NFT experts including NXTID and WAY TOO DIGITAL will discuss whether NFT's are seen as a real value to the wider international sports media industry, or primarily for merchandise and collectibles.