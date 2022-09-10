Stanford take on USC at Stanford Stadium in Stanford for a Week 2 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Stanford and USC meet in a Week 2 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Stanford Stadium in Stanford. The season was bad for the home team but things could change for them after winning the first game of the season. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Stanford won their first game of the season against Colgate 41-10, Stanford's offensive game was almost perfect but Colgate is considered an underdog. This game against USC is perfect for the team to show off their real offensive power.

The Trojans are ranked as No. 10 in the nation right now, and the best thing is that they also started the new season with a victory against Rice. That game was a display of USC's offensive line good form, they won 66-14.

Stanford vs USC: Date

Stanford and USC play for a Week 2 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, September 10 at Stanford Stadium in Stanford. The home team has a deadly offensive line, but the visitors are also scoring a lot of points and this game is likely to end over a hundred points.

Stanford vs USC: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Stanford vs USC at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 2

This game for the Week 2 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Stanford and USC at the Stanford Stadium in Stanford on Saturday, September 10, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ABC