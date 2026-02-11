Sturla Holm Laegreid’s ex-girlfriend breaks silence as Norwegian biathlete admits infidelity after bronze win at Winter Olympics 2026

The roar of the crowd had barely faded at the 2026 Winter Olympics when Norway’s Sturla Holm Laegreid stood on the podium with bronze in hand — yet his triumph quickly blurred into something far more personal than athletic glory.

In a live TV interview moments later, the biathlon star confessed to infidelity that had fractured his recent relationship, calling it the “biggest mistake” of his life and pleading for forgiveness on the world stage.

The following day, his former partner broke her silence through Norwegian media, describing the betrayal, even after his public words of love. Her words have echoed far and wide, and now all eyes are on them.

Sturla Holm Laegreid’s emotional Olympic confession

Speaking live to Norwegian broadcaster NRK after winning bronze in the men’s 20km individual, Sturla Holm Laegreid shifted the focus away from competition and toward a recent relationship defined by affection, regret and a mistake he had revealed only days earlier, admitting through tears:

“Six months ago I met the love of my life. The world’s most beautiful and nicest person. And three months ago I made the mistake of my life and cheated on her… This has been the worst week of my life”.

Sturla Holm Laegreid embraced by Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold after the medal ceremony (Source: Harry How/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old suggested that emotional turmoil had outweighed sporting ambition in the days leading up to the race, underscoring how deeply personal the moment had become even in the middle of Olympic celebration: “I had the gold medal in life… I only have eyes for her. Sport has come second these last few days. Yes, I wish I could share this with her”.

His ex-girlfriend’s response after the bronze medal

One day after the televised confession, Laegreid’s former partner chose to speak publicly to Norwegian media while remaining anonymous, offering a response shaped by pain and the sudden exposure that followed the athlete’s words: “It’s hard to forgive… even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world”.

Her statement made clear that the situation had placed her in an unwanted spotlight and confirmed that communication between them had continued after the revelation, stressing the emotional toll created by circumstances she did not choose. “I did not choose to be put in this position, and it hurts to have to be in it… He is aware of my opinions on this”, she said.

Laegreid later acknowledged that sharing such an intimate story during what should have been a national sporting celebration may not have been appropriate, admitting regret over the timing and clarity of his decision in the emotional aftermath of the race.