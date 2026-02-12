Star RB confirms he wants to play with Aaron Rodgers and Steelers in 2026

Jeremiyah Love, one of the top prospects in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, said publicly in an interview with CNBC Television that he grew up as a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“The Steelers. I was a big fan of Ben Roethlisberger. I mean, the Steelers were my team. I was just kind of born into it. My mom and dad are Steelers fans. So, it just kind of fell onto me.”

Over the past few weeks, several experts have pointed out that it is very unlikely that Love will not be selected in the Top 10, and the Kansas City Chiefs could be one of the strongest candidates to add the star running back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Steelers draft a running back in 2026 first round?

The Steelers drafting a running back in the 2026 first round is very unlikely. However, when Jeremiyah Love was asked if that was possible, the running back left the door open, as it would be a dream for his parents.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the No. 21 pick, so the only way to get to Love could be through a trade. “Maybe. I don’t know. That would be great for my parents. They would love that because they’re Steelers fans. But me, personally, I’m blessed and honored to go anywhere.”

Advertisement

Who is starting RB for Steelers?

see also Steelers leave the door wide open for Aaron Rodgers in 2026 as decision timeline emerges

Jaylen Warren is currently the starting RB for the Steelers heading into the 2026 season. It is important to remember that last year Pittsburgh selected Kaleb Johnson in the first round, although his performance did not meet expectations.

Advertisement

Another key point is Kenneth Gainwell, who becomes a free agent. Aaron Rodgers said that his signing could be very important in considering a return with the Steelers for the 2026 season.