Winter Olympics 2026: Amber Glenn clears the air on music copyright problem with artist

The United States are currently in a strong position at the Winter Olympics 2026 Milano Cortina, already boasting three gold medals. One of those victories came in the Figure Skating Team Event, though the win was briefly overshadowed by a copyright dispute involving American skater Amber Glenn.

During her free skate routine, Glenn performed to a track titled “The Return” by Seb McKinnon, who produces music under the moniker CLANN. However, the Canadian artist took to social media to alert the public that his work was being broadcast worldwide without a licensing agreement in place.

“So just found out an Olympic figure skater used one of my songs without permission for their routine. It aired all over the world … what? Is that usual practice for the Olympics?” McKinnon posted to X (formerly Twitter). Amid the ensuing controversy, Glenn issued a statement to clarify that the situation has since been resolved.

“The issue of music rights can be complex and confusing,” Glenn said in a statement via ESPN. “Seems like there was a hiccup in that whole process. I’m glad we cleared things up with Seb and I look forward to collaborating with him. It was a dream come true to perform at the Olympic Games, and to have Seb acknowledge my performance and congratulate me afterward made the moment even more special”.

Amber Glenn of Team United States competes in Women’s Single Skating. (Getty Images)

Glenn concluded her statement by emphasizing the importance of artistic collaboration. “It’s my sincere hope that I was able to help create new fans of both figure skating and Seb. We will move forward and continue supporting both artists and the skating community,” she concluded.

Copyright issues not a first for the Winter Games

Glenn’s situation is not an isolated incident in Milano Cortina. Spanish skater Tomàs-Llorenç Guarino Sabaté, who has gained viral fame for performing in a ‘”Minion” costume, faced a similar hurdle earlier in the Games.

The music Sabaté uses for his routine was not initially approved by Universal Studios, which put his Olympic performance in jeopardy. However, following significant public pressure from fans on social media, the studio eventually granted permission, allowing the Spaniard to proceed with his signature routine as planned.