Winter Olympics 2026 organizers break silence on medals breaking controversy with promise of solution

The Winter Olympics 2026 in Milano Cortina are facing one of their most scrutinized moments as multiple athletes report that their newly won medals have structural defects. Several competitors have taken to social media to document the hardware falling apart, sparking an immediate investigation by local officials.

While many shared the issue online, American alpine skier Breezy Johnson—who won gold in the women’s downhill—addressed the matter during a press conference. “Don’t jump in them,” Johnson advised after her victory. “I was jumping in excitement, and it broke. It’s not crazy broken, but a little broken“. The American star displayed the detached ribbon and clasp, noting that the piece meant to hold the medal in place simply came apart.

The organizing committee appears to have identified the root cause. While they did not specify the exact technical defect, they confirmed a commitment to ensuring all hardware meets the expected standards for an Olympic champion.

“A solution was identified and a targeted intervention was implemented,” said Luca Casassa, Communications Director for Milano Cortina 2026. “Milano Cortina 2026 confirms its commitment to ensuring that the medals, which symbolize the highest achievement in every athlete’s career, meet the highest standards of quality and attention to detail“.

Breezy Johnson poses whit her gold medal. (Getty Images)

Casassa clarified that only a limited number of medals were affected by the defect. He urged any athletes who have experienced similar issues to return their medals through the appropriate channels for immediate repair by the Italian State Mint.

Casassa praises atmosphere of the Winter Games

Despite the hardware hiccups, Casassa expressed significant satisfaction with the overall delivery of the Games. Milano Cortina 2026 are the first Olympics in history to be officially co-hosted by two cities, and the director noted that the feedback regarding the atmosphere has been overwhelmingly positive.

“What we have found in these first four days is really encouraging. The stadiums and the competitions are often sold out, and fan zones are full of people who are in a party mood,” Casassa said via Reuters. “The feedback that we are getting from the real protagonists, the athletes, at the moment is extremely positive“.