Trending topics:
Soccer

Why is Robert Lewandowski not starting today for Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in 2026 Copa del Rey semifinal first leg?

Barcelona face a tough Atletico Madrid side as part of the first leg of the 2026 Copa del Rey semifinal, but Polish star Robert Lewandowski is not in the starting XI for the 'Culés'.

By Bruno Milano

Follow us on Google!
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona in 2025.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona in 2025.

Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski would usually be one of the players you want starting when facing a semifinal. However, as Barcelona play Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the 2026 Copa del Rey semifinal, he is not in the starting lineup. Why is that?

Hansi Flick, Barcelona’s manager, opted to go with Ferran Torres as the starting number nine for the ‘Blaugrana and leave Lewandowski on the bench. This is a tactical decision by the German coach, who has done it constantly this season.

This is not the only top-tier player who is not starting for Barcelona against the Atletico Madrid. However, Lewandowski is healthy and is just a matter that he lost his place to Torres in the lineup. In a key game, the 37-year-old, is not trusted to play the full 90 minutes.

Advertisement

Lewandowski’s numbers compared to Torres’

In the 2025-2026 season, Torres has played 31 games, starting 21 of those. He has 16 goals and one assist in all competitions. As for Lewandowski, he has played 28 games, starting 16, scoring 13 goals and getting one assist in the process. That would make Torres a slightly more prolific player for Barcelona this year.

Ferran Torres of FC Barcelona

Ferran Torres of FC Barcelona

Advertisement

In raw numbers, Ferran Torres has an 0.88 G+A per 90 minutes played. As for Lewandowski, it’s just slightly below, providing a 0.84 G+A pero 90 minutes played. However, Torres is faster, and more collaborative than Lewandowski, who is more of a traditional, classic striker.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Lineups for first leg of 2026 Copa del Rey semifinals

see also

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Lineups for first leg of 2026 Copa del Rey semifinals

How did Barcelona and Atletico get here?

Barcelona qualified to the semifinals after beating Guadalajara (2-0) in the Round of 32, Racing Santander (2-0) in the Round of 16, and Albacete (2-1) in the quarterfinals. The ‘Culés’ are favored to win against Atletico Madrid in this game.

Advertisement

The ‘Colchoneros‘ beat Atletico Baleares (3-2) in Round of 32, Deportivo La Coruña (1-0) in Round of 16, and Real Betis (5-0) in the quarterfinals. It was a statement made in the quarterfinals but now it’s a tougher test.

Survey

Should Lewandowski start over Torres?

already voted 0 people

Advertisement
Bruno Milano
Bruno Milano
ALSO READ
What happens if Barcelona win, tie or lose vs Atletico Madrid today in 2026 Copa del Rey semifinal first leg?
Soccer

What happens if Barcelona win, tie or lose vs Atletico Madrid today in 2026 Copa del Rey semifinal first leg?

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE: Cubarsi pulls one back! (4-1) 2026 Copa del Rey semifinal first leg
Soccer

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE: Cubarsi pulls one back! (4-1) 2026 Copa del Rey semifinal first leg

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Lineups for first leg of 2026 Copa del Rey semifinals
Soccer

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Lineups for first leg of 2026 Copa del Rey semifinals

Seahawks might not open 2026 NFL season due to NFL’s scheduling decision involving NFC West foes
NFL

Seahawks might not open 2026 NFL season due to NFL’s scheduling decision involving NFC West foes

Better Collective Logo