The Summer Olympic Games are usually held once every four years as a major international sporting multi-event. The first games took place in Athens, Greece in 1896, and most recently in Paris, France, in 2024.

The scale of the Olympics has grown from a 42 sport event program in 1896 to more than 300 competitions with more than 11,000 athletes, reaching gender parity in Paris 2024. What hasn't changed in a while is the leader in the Olympics all-time medal table, with the United States still in control.

Since 1986, the USA have featured in 29 Summer Olympic Games so far. In 19 of them, they have ranked first. This dominance comes thanks to the performance from its athletes in different events.

Summer Olympics: How many medals do the USA have?

A total of 2,649 medals have been gathered by the US athletes throughout the Olympic Summer Games history. 1,062 of them are gold medals, 839 silver medals, and a number of 748 have been bronze medals.

Gold medalist Trinity Rodman #5 of Team United States (C) and teammates celebrate with their medals after the Women's Football ceremony following the Women's Gold Medal match between Brazil and United States of America during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Parc des Princes on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Summer Olympics: The USA vs Russia

Russia in all its existence as part of the Soviet Union have had an arch rivalry with the US for many years now. The beginning of their rivalry dates back to the Cold War when they formed a deep rivalry. Frictions weakened during the 1990s, but the bond got broken again in 2014 and in 2016.

The Russian Federation, the Russian Empire, and the Russian Olympic Athletes are frequently mixed outside IOC outlets. Russian Athletes have so far appeared at the OIC for five different teams, as the Soviet Union, Russia, Unified Team, Russian Empire, and Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Thus, Russia have gathered a total of 1556 Summer Olympic Games medals, 590 of which gold, 486 silver, and 480 bronze. Their most successful form was while being part of the URS, winning a total of 1010 medals.

At Paris 2024, Russian athletes competed under the name "Individual Neutral Athletes," referred to as AIN from the French term, Athlètes Individuels Neutres. This came after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.