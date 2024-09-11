Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers receives strong support from teammates after game against Michigan

After taking a heavy hit while on the ground by a Michigan player, Quinn Ewers was strongly defended by his Texas Longhorns teammates with powerful messages.

The decisive victory last weekend for the Texas Longhorns over Michigan left a particularly striking image. Quinn Ewers took a knee in the third quarter inside the red zone; however, Michigan defensive lineman Cameron Brandt came through the line and tackled Ewers late. In response, Ewers’ teammates stepped up to defend their QB.

Following this sequence, it was none other than offensive lineman Jake Majors who told the press that such behavior would not be tolerated: “I just made it clear that that’s not what we are going to do here. I understand we are at their place, but you are not going to hit a quarterback who just took a knee.

“The guy was already down. Let’s not do that. So I kind of made that clear. I think the offensive line made that clear. We’re going to stand up for Quinn, because Quinn always stands up for us.“

Adonai Mitchell #5 and Jake Majors #65 of the Texas Longhorns celebrate a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Majors and his thoughts on the victory against Michigan

Following the decisive victory over Michigan and starting the season with two wins and no losses, Majors stated: “I think at the end of the day, we played great. I’m very proud of the guys next to me. We really left it out there.

“We didn’t leave anything in the tank. We protected Quinn, we produced in the run game and we had a couple of knockdowns, which was awesome. That was probably the most fun I’ve had in the game, because at the end of the day, we just went out and played football that we have been taught to play.”

Jahdae Barron #7 of the Texas Longhorns reacts after recovering a fumble during the second quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The influence of Majors on the team

The start of the season for Steve Sarkisian’s team has exceeded expectations. One of the key factors is undoubtedly the number of talented players and the influence of the experienced veterans on the roster.

Regarding this, Majors assured: “Everybody goes about leadership in a different way. My job with this program is making sure the offensive line is ready to go on game day.

“I’ve had to step into a role of playing, starting, when that dated back to my freshman year,” Majors said. “So I feel like they called upon me to mature quicker and learn faster. But, at the end of the day, it’s just football.”

Texas Longhorns next matchups

Week 3 – UTSA

Week 4 – ULM

Week 5 – Mississippi State

Week 6 – Oklahoma

Week 7 – Georgia