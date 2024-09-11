Trending topics:
NCAA FB

Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers receives strong support from teammates after game against Michigan

After taking a heavy hit while on the ground by a Michigan player, Quinn Ewers was strongly defended by his Texas Longhorns teammates with powerful messages.

Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns warms up prior to playing against the Washington Huskies during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
© Sean Gardner/Getty ImagesQuinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns warms up prior to playing against the Washington Huskies during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

By Matías Persuh

The decisive victory last weekend for the Texas Longhorns over Michigan left a particularly striking image. Quinn Ewers took a knee in the third quarter inside the red zone; however, Michigan defensive lineman Cameron Brandt came through the line and tackled Ewers late. In response, Ewers’ teammates stepped up to defend their QB.

Following this sequence, it was none other than offensive lineman Jake Majors who told the press that such behavior would not be tolerated: “I just made it clear that that’s not what we are going to do here. I understand we are at their place, but you are not going to hit a quarterback who just took a knee.

“The guy was already down. Let’s not do that. So I kind of made that clear. I think the offensive line made that clear. We’re going to stand up for Quinn, because Quinn always stands up for us.

Advertisement
Jake Majors

Adonai Mitchell #5 and Jake Majors #65 of the Texas Longhorns celebrate a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Majors and his thoughts on the victory against Michigan

Following the decisive victory over Michigan and starting the season with two wins and no losses, Majors stated: “I think at the end of the day, we played great. I’m very proud of the guys next to me. We really left it out there.

Advertisement
NCAAF News: Longhorns\&#039; QB Quinn Ewers enjoys taking the pressure off Wolverines\&#039; Big House

see also

NCAAF News: Longhorns" QB Quinn Ewers enjoys taking the pressure off Wolverines" Big House

“We didn’t leave anything in the tank. We protected Quinn, we produced in the run game and we had a couple of knockdowns, which was awesome. That was probably the most fun I’ve had in the game, because at the end of the day, we just went out and played football that we have been taught to play.”

Texas Longhorns

Jahdae Barron #7 of the Texas Longhorns reacts after recovering a fumble during the second quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on September 07, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Advertisement

The influence of Majors on the team

The start of the season for Steve Sarkisian’s team has exceeded expectations. One of the key factors is undoubtedly the number of talented players and the influence of the experienced veterans on the roster.

Regarding this, Majors assured: “Everybody goes about leadership in a different way. My job with this program is making sure the offensive line is ready to go on game day.

Advertisement

“I’ve had to step into a role of playing, starting, when that dated back to my freshman year,” Majors said. “So I feel like they called upon me to mature quicker and learn faster. But, at the end of the day, it’s just football.”

Texas Longhorns next matchups

  • Week 3 – UTSA
  • Week 4 – ULM
  • Week 5 – Mississippi State
  • Week 6 – Oklahoma
  • Week 7 – Georgia
Advertisement
matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence stays optimistic about Travis Etienne following loss to the Dolphins
NFL

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence stays optimistic about Travis Etienne following loss to the Dolphins

NFL News: Jerry Jones warns Dak Prescott after signing contract extension with Dallas Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: Jerry Jones warns Dak Prescott after signing contract extension with Dallas Cowboys

NFL News: Andy Reid echoes Patrick Mahomes' prediction for Chiefs' big game vs Joe Burrow, Bengals
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid echoes Patrick Mahomes' prediction for Chiefs' big game vs Joe Burrow, Bengals

Dana White offers lucrative reward for fans at Noche UFC at the Sphere
Sports

Dana White offers lucrative reward for fans at Noche UFC at the Sphere

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo