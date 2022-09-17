Texas and UTSA meet in a Week 3 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin. The home team needs a win to forget a recent loss. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.
The Longhorns lost a heart-stopping game against Alabama at home in what was their first loss of the season. That game was a 19-20 loss for Texas, but at least the team showed a good defensive line.
UTSA are also 1-1 after two weeks in the 2022 College Football season, but the Roadrunners didn't lose during Week 2, they won against Army 41-38 (OT) on the road.
Texas vs UTSA: Date
Texas and UTSA play for a Week 3 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, September 17 at Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin. The Longhorns are hungry for a win, but the Roadrunners already know how to win on the road.
Texas vs UTSA: Time by state in the US
ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM
TV Channel in the US to watch Texas vs UTSA at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 3
This game for the Week 3 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Texas and UTSA at the Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin on Saturday, September 17, will be broadcast in the US by LHN