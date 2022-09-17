Texas take on UTSA at Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin for a Week 3 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Texas vs UTSA: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 3

Texas and UTSA meet in a Week 3 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin. The home team needs a win to forget a recent loss. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Longhorns lost a heart-stopping game against Alabama at home in what was their first loss of the season. That game was a 19-20 loss for Texas, but at least the team showed a good defensive line.

UTSA are also 1-1 after two weeks in the 2022 College Football season, but the Roadrunners didn't lose during Week 2, they won against Army 41-38 (OT) on the road.

Texas vs UTSA: Date

Texas and UTSA play for a Week 3 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, September 17 at Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin. The Longhorns are hungry for a win, but the Roadrunners already know how to win on the road.

Texas vs UTSA: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Texas vs UTSA at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 3

This game for the Week 3 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Texas and UTSA at the Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin on Saturday, September 17, will be broadcast in the US by LHN