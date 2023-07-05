Novak Djokovic is a tennis powerhouse with an impressive tally of 23 Grand Slam titles. His resume includes 10 Australian Opens, three Roland Garros victories, seven Wimbledon triumphs, and three US Open conquests, stands on the cusp of history. Now, he could tie a long-standing record by clinching the coveted grass Grand Slam for the eighth time.

With his remarkable skills and unwavering determination, Djokovic has firmly established himself as one of the greatest players of all time. As he steps onto the iconic grass courts of Wimbledon, the Serbian star aims to etch his name in the annals of tennis history by surpassing a remarkable milestone that has been untouched.

All eyes will be on Djokovic as he strives to achieve an incredible feat, marking a new chapter in his illustrious career. He is going to reach Roger Federer with eight titles at the All England Tennis and Croquet Club, but that’s not it. The tennis world eagerly awaits the outcome of this captivating journey at Wimbledon, which he enters as the overwhelming favorite.

Novak Djokovic can make history at Wimbledon 2023

In 2021, Djokovic embarked almost achieved a historic feat in tennis – winning all four Grand Slam tournaments in a single year, commonly known as the Grand Slam. After triumphing at the first three Grand Slams, he was on the verge of this accomplishment. However, he lost to Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final. Now, he has the opportunity to tie another record.

Djokovic has won 23 Grand Slam titles during his career, with the 2023 French Open being his most recent victory. That championship put him at the top in men’s singles, but he is going after another legend. If Djokovic wins Wimbledon 2023, he is going to tie Margaret Court’s record of 24 titles. He currently shares the second place with Serena Williams.