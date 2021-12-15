Toledo take on Middle Tennessee at Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau for the Bahamas Bowl in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Toledo vs Middle Tennessee: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021 Bahamas Bowl

Toledo and Middle Tennessee meet in the Bahamas Bowl for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau. The Rockets want to close the regular season with a bowl win. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football Bowl game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Toledo Rockets won the last three weeks against Bowling Green 49-17, Ohio 35-23 and a final home game against Akron 49-14. The season was tough for them, the team lost 4 of the first seven weeks, but the MAC record was positive with 5-3.

Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders posted a CUSA record of four wins and four losses, and the team's overall record for the season so far is 6-6. The Blue Raiders offense is scoring an average of 29.8 points as the 54th-ranked.

Toledo vs Middle Tennessee: Date

Toledo and Middle Tennessee play for the 2021 Bahamas Bowl on Friday, December 17 at Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau. The home team's offense is strong to win this game, and the Rockets' on-road record is 4-2 overall.

Toledo vs Middle Tennessee: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Toledo vs Middle Tennessee at the 2021 Bahamas Bowl

This game for the 2021 Bahamas Bowl, Team1 and Team2 at the Thomas Robinson Stadium in Nassau on Friday, December 17, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this bowl game in the US are ESPN, ESPN App

