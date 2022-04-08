Boxing is one of the oldest and most popular sports in the world. There have been many fantastic boxers throughout the years and many of them hold world records that might never be beaten. Whether it be for how good or bad they were, these are the most impressive boxing records.

This list has some of the greatest boxers that the world has ever seen along with some that were not very successful in their careers. Most of there records will most likely never be surpassed by any fighter ever again.

Boxing has changed dramatically from what it once was meaning that some of these records are quite literally impossible to break in this day and age. Many of these records show how much different the sport used to be.

From the best records to the worst, from the most knockouts to being knocked out the most, we have it all. While records were meant to be broken, most of these never will be. Without further ado, here are the top 25 most impressive boxing records!

25. Oldest world champion (Bernard Hopkins)

The average age of world champions in boxing is around 29 years old with some greats like Rocky Marciano, Muhammad Ali, and Mike Tyson all achieveing that feat at 29 alone. This boxer really proved to everyone that no age is too old.

Bernard Hopkins holds the record for the oldest world champion. He became a world champion at the age of 49 which was a result of his hard work and how he took care of himself. Hopkins is the oldest world champion as well as the oldest professional athlete to compete at the highest level.

24. Most professional defeats (Reggie Strickland)

Yes, this is a real record, and a quite impressive one too. There are many boxers who would do anything to hold some of the records on this list, but some other records, we are sure they could do without. This is one of those.

Reggie Strickland holds the record for the most professional defeats. He fought a total of 363 times of which he lost 276. In this day and age most boxers don't even make it past 50 fights, so this is a record that will probably never be broken.

23. Longest KO streak including world championships (Wilfredo Gomez)

Later on in the list we will have a longer streak of just knockouts but what makes this record particularly impressive is that it includes world championships as well. After drawing his first match, this boxer was unstoppable for a while.

Wilfredo Gomez has the record for the longest knockout streak including world championships at 32. Gomez's last 13 KO's were in world championships which makes this record even more astonishing.

22. Shortest heavyweight champion (Tommy Burns)

Heavyweight boxers are known for their massive size, whether that be height or weight. The majority of heavyweight champions are over the 6ft mark weighing over 200lbs. That wasn't the case for this first record breaker.

Tommy Burns has the record for the being the shortest heavyweight champion coming in at 5 feet 7 inches. He is the only Canadian-born heavyweight champion in history and even with his size being against him, he defended his belt 13 times.

21. Heaviest titleholder (Nikolai Valuev)

There are many heavyweights weighing way over the 200lb mark. It is the division with the most knockouts because of the shear strength that these boxers have behind their punches and their weight has a lot to do with that.

Nikolai Valuev has the record for being the heaviest titleholder in history. Valuev is 7ft tall and when he won his title he weighed a whopping 328lbs. Nicknamed the Russian Giant he held world titles in 2005 and 2009.

20. Most consecutive losses (Robin Deakin)

This is another one of those records that most boxers could probably do without. Even the greatest boxers of all time have lost a fight or two, maybe even a couple. This boxer took that to the extreme though.

Robin Deakin has the record for the most consecutive losses. Deakin lost 51 fights in a row. He fought in the super light division and retired with a record of 2 wins and 53 losses. Surprisingly, the majority of his losses actually were to judges decisions.

19. Country with the most world champions (USA)

Boxing is a very global sport that spans across the entire world. If you are a boxing fan you know that the most world champions of all time have been from Mexico and the United States. The numbers will surprise you!

The country with the most world champions is the United States. The US has a total of 455 world champions which is nearly three times what Mexico has, and Mexico is second for world champions. The US has had some extraordinary fighters like Sugar Ray Robinson, Muhammad Ali, and Henry Armstrong.

18. Defeated most titleholders (Floyd Mayweather)

Winning a title is a huge achievement for any boxer. Defeating world champions or titleholders of any organization is a huge feat and one that boxers dream of. This is a record that might actually be overtaken soon.

Floyd Mayweather Jr has the record for defeating the most titleholders in history at 23. However, Mayweather is currently retired and Manny Pacquiao is still active and could overtake him before he finishes his own career.

17. Two unbeaten streaks of 60+ fights (Willie Pep)

Having an unbeaten streak of 60+ fights is pretty much unheard of, especially in today's world of boxing. Now, having two different undefeated streaks of 60+ fights? That is a record that will definitely never be surpassed.

Willie Pep holds the record as the only person to ever go on two different unbeaten streaks of 60+ matches. He had a total of 241 fights by the time he retired and he was a two-time Featherweight World Champion.

16. Most wins and bouts in a career (Len Wickwar)

Any boxer would love to have this record. To have the most wins in the history of boxing has to be one of the most impressive records there is. This record was set by an old-time boxer where having multiple fights a month was normal.

Len Wickwar holds the record for the most wins and bouts out of anyone in boxing history. Wickwar fought 467 times and won 339 of those bouts. No one will ever come close to beating this record ever again and that is a certainty.

15. Shortest titleholder (Jake Matlala)

Usually the taller boxers have more of an advantage since they tend to have longer reach. This means that a boxer can hit their opponent from a longer distance which typically also keeps them in a safer position while fighting.

Jake Matlala didn't let his height stop him though. He holds the record for being the shortest titleholder in boxing history standing at 4 feet 10 inches. He was the WBO Light Flyweight Champion and the WBO Flyweight Champion.

14. Simultaneous world champion in three weight divisions (Henry Armstrong)

Even though nowadays there are many world title belts, this is something that we will probably never see again. Holding a world title is the goal of any boxer. Two at the same time would be a dream, now three at the same time? Unheard of.

Henry Armstrong held three world titles in three different weight divisions at the same time. Not only that, he was the undisputed champion of his divisions in the featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight classes.

13. Most knockouts (Billy Bird)

Having the most knockouts in boxing history is definitely something to brag about. Billy Bird holds the record for the most knockouts with a whopping 138 wins by KO. He fought 356 times in his career, something unheard of nowadays.

The current record for knockouts for an active boxer is 51, so it is safe to assume that Bird's record is safe. He was born in 1899 and was considered one of the most active boxers when he was alive. There are rumors that he fought even more but they were never officially documented.

12. Most straight losses by KO (Eric Crumble)

Eric Crumble holds the record for the most straight losses by knockout. He got knocked out 31 bouts in a row and then retired without ever winning a single match. Now that is hard to beat!

Crumble competed in six different weight classes but never had any success in any of them. He is remembered as one of the most prolific boxers when it comes to consistently losing. All of his losses have also come from the first or second round.

11. Most time between world titles (George Foreman)

George Foreman knocked out Joe Frazier to become the Heavyweight World Champion in 1973. He obtained the WBC, WBA, and Lineal titles and was the undisputed champ. He then went on to win the olympics and then eventually retired in 1977.

Foreman eventually made a comeback in 1987. He remained active until 1997 and in 1994 he won the WBA, IBF, and Lineal Heavyweight titles when he stopped Michael Moorer to once again become the world champion, 21 years later.

10. Only heavyweight to retire undefeated (Rocky Marciano)

To retire undefeated is an outstanding feat for any boxer. To be able to say that no one ever defeated you gives anyone bragging rights for life. A popular boxer who retired undefeated is Floyd Mayweather who went 50-0.

Rocky Marciano has the record of being the only heavyweight boxer to retire undefeated. He went 49-0 and was never bested by any of his opponents. Heavyweight fights are the ones that have the most knockouts by far and they are the fights that typically last the shortest, making this record even more impressive.

The current WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, has a record of 31 wins, 0 losses, and 1 draw; and also Olxandr Usyk, WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO champion has a record of 19 wins and 0 losses; so both could equal this record of Rocky Marciano (although in Fury's case, counting 1 draw in his total fights, while Rocky's fights were all victories).

9. Tallest boxer ever (Gogea Mitu)

Height is usually associated with reach and good reach can really help a boxer in a fight. This boxer takes having good reach to another level. He's not just tall, he is the tallest Romanian in history and has his spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Gogea Mitu was a Romanian boxer who is recorded as the tallest professional boxer of all time. He is recorded at 7 feet 11 inches and was nicknamed the Goliath of Romania. He fought two times and won both of his bouts by knockout in the first round.

8. Most consecutive title defenses (Joe Louis)

All champions have to defend their titles at some point. These are of the toughest matches that boxers have because their opponent is fighting for a chance of being a world champion, and they earned their shot.

Joe Louis has the record for the most consecutive title defenses. He defended his belt 25 bouts in a row against the best of the best. 25 title defenses is the record for all weight classes and Louis did it all consecutively.

7. Most first round KO's (Peter Maher)

Nowadays most boxers wont even make it close to 50 fights and even less 50 knockouts. That is why this next record should be pretty impossible to beat. Peter Maher holds the record for most first round knockouts.

Maher recorded 50 first round knockouts in his career! He competed in the middleweight and heavyweight divisions were he had a record of 135-21-4 with a total of 108 KO's. He was the world champion until he lost to Bob Fitzsimmons, where he was knocked out in the first round.

6. Longest uninterrupted reign (Joe Louis)

To hold a title and be at the top is a fighter's dream. There are many boxers who earn a title just to lose it in their very first bout defending it. Then there are other boxers, who defend their title for years and years.

Joe Louis holds the record for the longest uninterrupted reign. He held the Heavyweight Champion title for 13 years and 3 months! He fought a total of 69 times, winning 66 of his bouts and losing only 3.

5. Most times as undisputed heavyweight champion (Muhammad Ali)

Being the undisputed heavyweight champion is a feat every heavyweight boxer wants to accomplish. This means that you have won the heavyweight title in every organization and that you are undeniably the greatest heavyweight boxer in the world.

Muhammad Ali holds the record for the most times as undisputed heavyweight champion. He held this title on three different occasions when he beat Sony Liston, George Foreman, and Leon Spinks. One of the greatest boxers of all time!

4. Longest fight (Andy Bowen vs Jack Burke)

If there is one record that we are confident will never be broken, it's this one. Boxing was very different back in the day and when this particular fight took place, the only way to win your bout was by knockout, however long that took.

Andy Bowen and Jack Burke held the longest boxing match in histoy back in 1893. The fight went on for 110 rounds and lasted almost 7 and a half hours! Burke broke both of his hands and when it was over both fighters lost nearly 10 lbs.

3. Youngest world champion (Wilfred Benitez)

Experience takes boxers a long way when it comes to their bouts. This is why most boxers don't become world champions until they have fought for a couple of years and gotten better with time. That's not the case for everyone though.

Wilfred Benitez became the youngest world champion in boxing history when he defeated Antonio Cervantes in 1976. Benitez won the title at only 17 years old! He had his high school classmates sitting in the audience and what makes this even more impressive is that he beat Cervantes who held the title for almost a decade.

2. Most fights unbeaten (Packey McFarland)

Unbeaten records make a fighter feel like they're on top of the world. In this particular era of boxing the most well known unbeaten record is Floyd Mayweathers 50-0 before he retired. The record holder has more than double Floyd's wins.

Packey McFarland holds the record for the most fights unbeaten. He remained undefeated for 104 bouts before eventually retiring. Despite never being beaten, McFarland never got a shot at a world championship bout.

1. Most world titles in different weight classes (Manny Pacquiao)

It's crazy to think about that the majority of these records are held by old-school boxers. These are records that could only be made in the older generation of boxing where the rules were way different. That's what makes this record being held by an active boxer even more impressive.

Manny Pacquiao holds the record for the most world titles in different weight classes. Pacquiao has won world titles in eight different divisions, something unheard of. He weighed 112 lbs for his first world title and had to go up 38 lbs to win his heaviest. A strong contender for the best pound-for-pound boxer of all time!