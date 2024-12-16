NBA News: JJ Redick, Anthony Davis highlight LeBron James’ key role in Lakers’ win

The Los Angeles Lakers edged the Memphis Grizzlies 116-110 in a tightly contested NBA regular season game, marking LeBron James’ return after missing two games. James, a cornerstone for JJ Redick’s squad, made his presence felt both offensively and defensively, and his impact wasn’t lost on either his coach or Anthony Davis.

Although the Lakers managed to win one of the two games without LeBron, his return was a game-changer. James came close to a triple-double, posting 18 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. However, Redick and Davis highlighted the intangibles he brought to the table that propelled the Lakers to victory.

After the game, Davis spoke about how James’ return energized the team.

“Had some energy, which kind of brought energy to us,” Davis said via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “He’s obviously dealing with some stuff. But I think a week off kind of just let him heal and get back right.”

Redick highlighted LeBron’s role as the team’s defensive anchor. “He’s the best on our team with his attention to detail and shifts,” Redick said. “An important part of us having a good team defense is his talk and his effort level on that.”

LeBron James 23 of the Los Angeles Lakers blocks Jaren Jackson Jr. 13 of the Memphis Grizzlies from scoring during their regular season game. (IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

LeBron would have played through injury

Known for his passion and commitment to basketball, LeBron admitted he wanted to play in the two games he missed. “If it was up to just me, I probably would’ve played,” James said after the win. “It would’ve been hard to keep me away from it. I have a team and I got to listen to them as well. They look out for my best interest.”

Redick on managing LeBron’s workload

Before the game against the Grizzlies, Redick discussed the necessity of resting players who log heavy minutes, especially veterans like James. “I think every player should want to play in every game. That should be the goal,” Redick told reporters. “Within an NBA season, for guys that play heavy minutes, there are times when you need a break. It’s just a reality.”

Drawing from his own 15-year NBA career, Redick elaborated on the toll the game takes on players, especially those nearing the end of their careers. “I played 15 [seasons] and was emotionally, mentally, physically drained, fried. I put everything I had into this game; I had nothing left,” Redick said.

He then compared LeBron’s sustained excellence to that of other legendary athletes. “For guys like him, CP [Chris Paul], the Tom Bradys of the world, the Roger Federers of the world, it’s hard to comprehend having that level of sustained excellence for so long because of the toll that it takes on all of you,” Redick added. “Not just your body.”

LeBron’s return not only helped secure a crucial win for the Lakers but also reaffirmed why he remains one of the most important players in the league. His leadership, energy, and presence on both ends of the floor continue to set the tone for his team.