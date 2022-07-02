Four different jerseys with unique meanings during the tour, each one represents what an individual cyclist achieved during a stage of the Tour de France. Check here each description.

The 109th edition of the Tour de France started on July 1, 2022, the tour will be composed of 21 stages, one of the longest races will be from Binche, Belgium to Longwy with a total of 220 km (140 mi).

Very few things have changed since the first edition of the Tour de France was held 119 years ago on July 1, 1903, but there are things that were introduced to identify the best cyclists during certain stages of the tour, the jerseys are used to label the best ryders during the tour.

Tadej Pogacar is the current Tour de France defending champion, he won not only the last edition, but Tedej won the 2020 edition being his first Tour de France title and the first victory of his current winning streak.

Tour de France 2022: What do the Yellow, Green, Polka Dot and White jerseys mean?

Yellow Jersey (maillot jaune): This is the most powerful color during the tour, since the cyclist who wears the Yellow Jersey is the leader of the general classification (race) at the end of the stage with the best time.

Green Jersey (maillot vert): During the Tour de France the points classification is carried out which is related to the riders stage finishes, like a sprinting competition with the best time, and the winning cyclist is awarded the green jersey.

Polka Dot (maillot à pois rouges): This jersey is part of the other 'secondary competitions' within the Tour de France, it is a unique jersey as only the riders with the most points during the 10 mountaing summits are the lucky ones to wear the jersey.

White Jersey (maillot blanc): More than a jersey, this is an award for the youngest rider below 26 years old and with little experience as pro cyclists, those riders are the ones who win the White Jersey during the Tour de France. There are two other white jerseys, one called Team and Combativity.

