The Greek Tsitsipas, top favorite for the title, will play the final of the Monte Carlo Master 1000 against the Spanish Davidovich Fokina. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game such as the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

The main favorite to win the title after the elimination of Djokovic, the Greek Tsitsipas, will face the great surprise of this tournament, Davidovich Fokina for the 2022 Monte Carlo Master 1000 final. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Greek Tsitsipas, after the elimination of Novak Djokovic, was the main favorite to stay with this Master 1000 tournament. As if that were not enough, in the semifinals he eliminated the other great candidate, Alexander Zverev 6-4 and 6-2 playing a very high level tennis. Without a doubt, the Greek has more than shown why he became the main favorite after the elimination of the Serb.

His rival will be the great surprise of this tournament, the young Spanish player Davidovich Fokina, who was precisely Djokovic's executioner. After the Serbian, the player born in Malaga eliminated the Belgian Goffin, the American Fritz and the Bulgarian Dimitrov to reach the finals of this Master 1000. Although he knows that he will be the underdog, he is confident that he will be able to surprise a new tournament.

Tsitsipas vs Davidovich Fokina: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Time: 8:30 AM (ET)

Location: Court Rainier III, Roquebrune, France

Tsitsipas vs Davidovich Fokina: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:30 AM

CT: 8:30 AM

MT: 7:30 AM

PT: 6:30 AM

Tsitsipas vs Davidovich Fokina: Storylines

Between these two rivals there are very few clashes in history. Interestingly, one of them (the first) was also in the Monte Carlo Master 1000, but from last year, where the Greek won by abandoning the Spanish after taking the 1st set 7-5. The second duel was also won by Tsitsipas, in Rotterdam 7-5, 6-7 and 6-4.

How to watch or live stream Tsitsipas vs Davidovich Fokina in the US

The match that Tsitsipas will play against Davidovich Fokina for the finals of the 2022 Monte Carlo Master 1000 this Sunday, April 17, will be broadcast in the United States on the Tennis Channel.

Tsitsipas vs Davidovich Fokina: Odds and predictions

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Stefanos Tsitsipas is the main favorite to take the victory with 1.25 odds, while 4.25 odds will be for the Davidovich Fokina’s victory.

Remember that if you live in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey, or any other state that allows regulated sports betting, you can bet on this game as well as all games of Monte Carlo Master 1000 through BetMGM.

BetMGM Tsitsipas 1.25 Davidovich Fokina 4.25

*Odds via BetMGM