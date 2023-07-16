Turkey vs China: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League today

Turkey will play against China today for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League final. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

It is the grand finale, and the gold and silver medals of this 2023 edition will be at stake. Turkey, one of the contenders to win the title, demonstrated their strength against the United States, who were also considered strong contenders, in the semifinals. The Turks put on a remarkable performance, earning their spot in the final and now have their sights set on the gold.

However, their opponents in the final will be the surprise team of this edition. Although China was recognized as a strong team, they were not the favorites to win against Brazil in the quarterfinals, let alone against Poland in the semifinals. Nevertheless, they managed to eliminate both teams and are now poised for yet another surprise in the final.

Turkey vs China: Date

The game for the final of the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League between Turkey and China will take place today, July 16 at 6:30 PM (ET).

Turkey vs China: Time by States in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

Turkey vs China: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This final game of the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League between Turkey and China will be streamed in the US live on VBTV.