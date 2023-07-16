Poland vs United States: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League today

Poland will face United States today for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League third place game. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

The American team, despite being one of the great favorites, could not win their semifinal game against the Turks, who played a truly extraordinary match, reaching the final in a well-deserved manner. Now, the United States will be competing for the bronze medal.

Surprisingly, they will be facing Poland, a team that was considered the top contender for the title and finished first in the regular season. The Poles were unexpectedly defeated by China, who, just like they did against Brazil, managed to surprise once again. This sets up an intriguing matchup between the top two teams of the regular season.

Poland vs United States: Date

The game for the third place of the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League between Poland and United States will take place today, July 16 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Poland vs United States: Time by States in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Poland vs United States: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This third place game of the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League between Poland and United States will be streamed in the US live on VBTV.