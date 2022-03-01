The former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez is about to lose one of his most important fights outside the ring after being jailed for attempted murder for shooting a man. Meet the other Mixed Martial Arts fighters who have also gone to jail.

Through a statement issued on social media, San Jose Police Department announced the arrest of former UFC fighter Cain Velasquez on charges of attempted murder after allegedly shooting a man on the street on Monday 28 February night. The harmed one was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, it is not the first time that an MMA goes to jail for committing a crime.

The MMA, former Heavyweight Champion of the World, was immediately transported to Santa Clara County Jail on an attempted murder charge where he remains without bail, according to CBS Sports. In the statement released on social media, the mentioned Police Department shared that the motives for the alleged shooting of the Mexican-American fighter remain unknown at this time.

In October 2019, Cain Velasquez ended his UFC career after suffering a quick loss to current Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Subsequently, he embarked on an adventure in the world of Wrestling, first in the transnational company WWE and the Mexican AAA.

Cain Velasquez follows the footsteps of these MMAs that have gone to prison

Unfortunately, the relationship between Mixed Martial Artists and prison is not something new or recent. In fact, there are some who have even been taken to jail for crimes considered serious after having been involved in acts of violence; other ones have not gone that far but have clearly broken the law.

Joe Son. This fighter was part of the UFC only once. In fact, his talent for MMA is questioned after retiring with a 0-4 record. Son will spend the rest of his days in prison after being found guilty on felony charges of torture and sexual assault. Even while in prison, he was also accused of killing his cellmate.

Jon Jones. One of the most remembered fighters for his talent and quality in the octagon; however, also for his constant problems with the law. The recurring crime of the nicknamed Bones is driving under the influence of prohibited substances. This led him to crash his car into that of a pregnant woman who was injured in the mishap; also to fire a gun in the front seat of a running car.

Lee Murray. In 2006, this MMA was arrested for the Securitas warehouse robbery. This crime was carried out in England by Murray and a group of criminals who stole $70 million in cash. He was originally sentenced to 10 years in prison, the ones increased to 25 later.

Jon Koppenhaver. After legally changing his name to War Machine in 2008, this seasoned fighter of UFC, Bellator, and other companies in the industry, was convicted of 29 felonies after he raped and assaulted his ex-partner, pornographic actress Christine Mackinday. The sentence Koppenhaver faces is life imprisonment with an option for parole when he completes 36 years of his sentence, that is when he is 72 years old.