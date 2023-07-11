United States vs Japan: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League

United States play against Japan for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League quarterfinals. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

The American team enjoys home advantage in this 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League quarterfinals, and they aim to assert their dominance, just as they did during the regular phase. Finishing with 10 wins and 2 losses, they narrowly secured the second-place position, only one point behind Poland.

As strong contenders for the title, the Americans are well aware of the benefits of playing on home soil. However, in order to advance, they must first defeat Japan, a team that displayed commendable performance in the regular phase with a record of 7 wins and 5 losses. Japan are not considered the favorite, but they will still strive to surprise the Americans and progress in the tournament.

United States vs Japan: Date

United States and Japan will face each other this Wednesday, July 12 at 8:30 PM (ET) for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League quarterfinals.

United States vs Japan: Time by States in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

United States vs Japan: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This quarterfinals game of the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League between United States and Japan will be streamed in the US live on VBTV.