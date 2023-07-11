Poland vs Germany: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League

Poland will play against Germany for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League quarterfinals. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

Poland, considered one of the top contenders for the gold medal, are set to compete in the intense quarterfinals of the tournament. With an impressive record of 10 wins and only 2 losses, they finished first in the standings. Now, they must showcase their skills in this crucial knockout match.

Their opponents will be Germany, who secured the last qualification spot for the final phase. The Germans achieved a 7-5 record, barely making it into the tournament’s next stage. However, they managed to overcome other strong contenders like Serbia, and they are determined to make a statement by surprising Poland in the quarterfinals.

Poland vs Germany: Date

Poland and Germany will face each other this Wednesday, July 12 at 3:00 PM (ET) for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League quarterfinals.

Poland vs Germany: Time by States in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Poland vs Germany: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This quarterfinals game of the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League between Poland and Germany will be streamed in the US live on VBTV.