United States will face Kazakhstan in group phase game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

United States vs Kazakhstan: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship in the US

One of the main candidates to win the title, the United States, will play against Kazakhstan for the first game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship group phase. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

It will be the debut of those who are undoubtedly one of the main candidates to win the title this year. The United States are the last Olympic champions and they want to repeat what they did in Tokyo now in this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship that will take place in the Netherlands and Poland.

Their rivals will be the Kazakhs, a team that is not among the best in the world, but that has a very competitive league and from which talents could well come out that complicate the Americans. Of course, to beat the recent Olympic champions, it will take a lot of effort and concentration.

United States vs Kazakhstan: Date

United States and Kazakhstan will face each other in Arnhem, Netherlands this Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 1:30 PM (ET) for the first group stage game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship.

United States vs Kazakhstan: Time by States in the US

ET: 1:30 PM

CT: 12:30 PM

MT: 11:30 AM

PT: 10:30 AM

United States vs Kazakhstan: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship group stage game between United States and Kazakhstan will be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.