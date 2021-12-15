Utah State take on Oregon State at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood for the LA Bowl in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Utah State vs Oregon State: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021 LA Bowl

Utah State and Oregon State meet in the LA Bowl for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The Beavers can easily win this game by crushing the Aggies' offense. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football Bowl game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Utah State Aggies with ten victories and only three defeats won the Mountain Division of the Mountain West Conference, the record within the conference was 7-2. The Aggies are in good shape as they won both last games against New Mexico 35-10 and San Diego State 46-13.

Oregon State Beavers had a couple of good winning streaks this season, one with four wins in a row, and another with two wins against Stanford 35-14 and against Arizona state 24-10. But the Beavers lost to the Ducks 29-38 in Week 12.

Utah State vs Oregon State: Date

Utah State and Oregon State play for the 2021 LA Bowl on Saturday, December 18 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The Aggies have some offensive problems, but the defense is doing a good job overall.

Utah State vs Oregon State: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Utah State vs Oregon State at the 2021 LA Bowl

This game for the 2021 LA Bowl, Utah State and Oregon State at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Saturday, December 18, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this bowl game in the US are ABC, ABC.com, ABC App

