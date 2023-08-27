Watch 2023 Little League Baseball World Series for FREE in the US

Third Place and Championship game for the 2023 Little League World Series. This game will take place at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport. The last two big games, where two us-based teams aspire for a big spot in the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 Little League World Series game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Little League’s Third Place and Championship game online free in the US on Fubo]

Chinese Taipei will play Texas for the third place of the tournament, they lost to Curaçao 0-2, while Texas lost to California 1-6.

On the other hand, the championship game will be between Curaçao and California, they being the two most lethal teams during the tournament. Curaçao eliminated Mexico in the Lower Final, while California eliminated Washington and Tennessee.

When will Third Place and Championship game be played?

Team1 and Team2 play for the 2023 Little League World Series on Sunday, August 27 at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport. The end of the tournament offers a couple of games with the best teams.

Third Place and Championship game: Time by state in the US

Third Place:

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

Championship Game:

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Third Place and Championship game in the US

This Third Place and Championship game for the 2023 Little League World Series, at the Howard J. Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport on Sunday, August 27, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are ESPN, ABC.