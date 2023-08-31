The third round of the US Open 2023 has a fan favorite ahead of a fun matchup. This one involves Adrian Mannarino meeting Frances Tiafoe. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

Mannarino appears to be maintaining his pace, as the 35-year-old lefty remains a formidable opponent with his playing style. He’s coming off a hard-fought victory against Yosuke Watanuki in four sets, but his appearance on the court lasted over 3h30’, a factor that could impact his form.

Tiafoe’s primary challenge lies in achieving greater consistency with his game, as he the potential to make significant progress in any tournament. In this edition, he has done it with plenty of confidence, securing a pair of wins in straight sets to reach this round without a doubt.

When will Adrian Mannarino vs Frances Tiafoe be played?

Adrian Mannarino will play Frances Tiafoe in the third round of the US Open 2023 this Friday, September 1. The game will be played at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Adrian Mannarino vs Frances Tiafoe: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

*It’s the third match of the session scheduled to start at 11:00 AM (ET) with Karolina Muchova vs Taylor Townsend, followed by Iga Swiatek vs Kaja Juvan.

How to watch Adrian Mannarino vs Frances Tiafoe in the US

The match between Adrian Mannarino and Frances Tiafoe in the third round of the US Open 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ESPN is the other option.