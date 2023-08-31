Watch Laslo Djere vs Novak Djokovic online FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The third round of the US Open 2023 has an intriguing matchup for a championship candidate. This encounter has Laslo Djere meeting Novak Djokovic. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Laslo Djere vs Novak Djokovic online free in the US on Fubo]

Djere has the toughest challenge of his side of the draw ahead, as he readies to play against another Serbian player. His performances in this tournament have been impressive, having secured victory over Hugo Gaston, followed by another powerful display eliminating Brandon Nakashima.

Djokovic is poised to reach another final, boosted by the loss of a potential quarterfinal rival like Stefanos Tsitsipas. However, he has demonstrated remarkable quality, winning both of his matches without dropping a set.

When will Laslo Djere vs Novak Djokovic be played?

Laslo Djere will play Novak Djokovic in the third round of the US Open 2023 this Friday, September 1. The game will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Laslo Djere vs Novak Djokovic: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

*It’s the second match of the session, after Coco Gauff vs Elise Mertens, set to start at 7:00 PM (ET).

How to watch Laslo Djere vs Novak Djokovic in the US

The match between Laslo Djere and Novak Djokovic in the third round of the US Open 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ESPN is the other option.