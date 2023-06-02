Alexander Zverev and Frances Tiafoe will face each other for the 2023 Roland Garros third round. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The American player Frances Tiafoe has the most difficult challenge ahead of him since the start of this Roland Garros 2023 tournament. Although in the previous rounds he had tough matches, especially the one in the second round against the Russian Karatsev, whom he defeated in four sets, until now he had not had rivals like the one he must face now.

The German Alexander Zverev is a very tough player and he could perfectly beat Tiafoe, so he must be very focused. It will be one of the most interesting duels of the first round. They have faced each other 7 times, with 6 victories for the German, and the rest for the American.

When will Alexander Zverev vs Frances Tiafoe be played?

The match for the 2023 Roland Garros third round between Alexander Zverev and Frances Tiafoe will take place this Saturday, June 3 at 2:15 AM (ET).

Alexander Zverev vs Frances Tiafoe: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:15 PM

CT: 1:15 PM

MT: 12:15 PM

PT: 11:15 AM

How to watch Alexander Zverev vs Frances Tiafoe

This match for the 2023 Roland Garros third round between Alexander Zverev and Frances Tiafoe can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.