Alexander Zverev will play against Novak Djokovic in what will be the semifinal of the 2023 Cincinnati Masters. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic online FREE in the US on Fubo]

It is the second semifinal of this tournament (the first was played by Carlos Alcaraz and Hubert Hurkacz), and undoubtedly the most interesting, as two strong contenders for the title are facing each other. On one hand, we have the player who has been a favorite in all the tournaments he plays for years – Novak Djokovic.

The Serbian has advanced to this stage with little to no opposition, winning all of his matches with a considerable advantage. Therefore, this could be his first truly challenging match, as he faces Zverev, who has also shown great solidity in the tournament and now aims to surprise Djokovic.

When will Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic be played?

The match for the semifinal of the 2023 Cincinnati Masters between Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic take place this Saturday, August 19 at 6:00 PM.

Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic

This match for the semifinal of the 2023 Cincinnati Masters between Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.