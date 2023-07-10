Andrey Rublev will play against Novak Djokovic for the 2023 Wimbledon Championship quarterfinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Undoubtedly, the quarterfinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championship will feature the most intriguing match. On one side, we have the clear favorite to win the title, Novak Djokovic, who has enjoyed a relatively smooth path to this stage of the tournament. It was only in his fourth-round match that he dropped a set, having previously secured straight-set victories.

However, Djokovic now faces his toughest challenge yet, as he goes up against the seventh-ranked player in the world, Andrey Rublev. The Russian had a more challenging journey to the quarterfinals, particularly in his fourth-round battle against Biublik. Nevertheless, Rublev aims to demonstrate that he is prepared to take on the top contender and make his mark in the tournament.

When will Andrey Rublev vs Novak Djokovic be played?

The match for the 2023 Wimbledon quarterfinals between Andrey Rublev and Novak Djokovic will take place this Tuesday, July 11 at 9:45 AM.

Andrey Rublev vs Novak Djokovic: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:45 AM

CT: 8:45 AM

MT: 7:45 AM

PT: 6:45 AM

How to watch Andrey Rublev vs Novak Djokovic

This match for the 2023 Wimbledon quarterfinals between Andrey Rublev and Novak Djokovic be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel, ESPN.