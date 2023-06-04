Anna Schmiedlova will face Cori Gauff for the 2023 French Open fourth round. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The American tennis player Cori Gauff remains firm in the 2023 French Open and only one game separates her from the possibility of being among the eight best in the tournament. Although the matches prior to this one have been tough for the number 6 player in the world (except the second round match), has known how to respond solidly.

Her rival will be the Slovakian Anna Schmiedlova, who in the tournament has advanced very solidly, winning all her games with authority and without ever having to play three sets. This game will be the second between the two, having so far only one victory for Coco Gauff.

When will Anna Schmiedlova vs Cori Gauff be played?

The match for the 2023 French Open fourth round between Anna Schmiedlova and Cori Gauff will take place this Monday, June 5 at 8:15 AM (ET).

Anna Schmiedlova vs Cori Gauff: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 AM

CT: 7:15 AM

MT: 6:15 AM

PT: 5:15 AM

How to watch Anna Schmiedlova vs Cori Gauff

This match for the 2023 French Open fourth round between Anna Schmiedlova and Cori Gauff can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.