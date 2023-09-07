The semifinals of the US Open 2023 has a championship candidate in front of a home player. This encounter involves Ben Shelton meeting Novak Djokovic. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

Shelton has been impressive in what is his first year regularly competing on the tour, which also started with a great tournament at the Australian Open. For the local player it represents a tough challenge, but he comes from a victory over Frances Tiafoe that gave him even more confidence.

Djokovic was able to take advantage of a draw that became easier very early on, with players such as Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune and Casper Ruud being eliminated before they could meet him. However, the solid performance he had against Taylor Fritz demonstrates his status.

When will Ben Shelton vs Novak Djokovic be played?

Ben Shelton will play Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the US Open 2023 this Friday, September 8. The game will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Ben Shelton vs Novak Djokovic: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

*It’s the second match of the session, after the men’s doubles final, set to start at 12:00 PM (ET).

How to watch Ben Shelton vs Novak Djokovic in the US

The match between Ben Shelton and Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the US Open 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ESPN is the other option.