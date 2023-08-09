The second round of the Canadian Open 2023 will present the highest seeded player in the draw. This matchup is going to have Carlos Alcaraz meeting Ben Shelton. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

Alcaraz is returning to the action following his impressive title at Wimbledon. To defeat Novak Djokovic in the final gives him an extra layer of confidence to play the North American tournaments that are coming up next. It’s the first game for him because he started with a bye.

Shelton is another young rising player that wants to be part of the tour for years. Despite not possesing the same skills as his opponent, he proved he can be a good opponent. His debut had him eliminating Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Ben Shelton be played?

Carlos Alcaraz will play Ben Shelton in the second round of Canadian Open 2023 this Wednesday, August 9. The game will be played at the centre court.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Ben Shelton: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Ben Shelton in the US

The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton in the second round of Canadian Open 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel and Teledeporte are the other options.