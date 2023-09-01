The third round of the US Open 2023 has the highest seeded player with an intriguing matchup. This confrontation involves Carlos Alcaraz meeting Daniel Evans. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

Alcaraz has winning the third Grand Slam of his career as the goal, having secured victories in the last Wimbledon and US Open. In this tournament he hasn’t had to work too much to win his two matches, defeating Lloyd Harris in his recent appearance.

Evans doesn’t start with significant possibilities of upsetting his opponent, but he has played very well in this competition. His track record includes losing his first set in this edition, albeit he has won six consecutive sets since then.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniel Evans be played?

Carlos Alcaraz will play Daniel Evans in the third round of the US Open 2023 this Saturday, September 2. The game will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniel Evans: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniel Evans in the US

The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniel Evans in the third round of the US Open 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ESPN is the other option.