Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Dominik Koepfer for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 US Open

Carlos Alcaraz and Dominik Koepfer will face each other in what will be the first round of the 2023 US Open. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The number 1 in the world, Carlos Alcaraz, returns to action after what was an intense final against Novak Djokovic in the Cincinnati Master 1000, which left a bitter taste for the Spaniard since he despite playing at a high level, he could not face the Serb.

Now it’s time for a rematch, and for that nothing better than to start his participation in the American Grand Slam. His rival will be the German Dominik Koepfer, a player who will go in search of a surprise in what will be the first confrontation between the two in history.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Dominik Koepfer be played?

The match for the first round of the 2023 US Open between Carlos Alcaraz and Dominik Koepfer will take place this Tuesday, August 29 at 8:15 PM.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Dominik Koepfer: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Dominik Koepfer

This match for the first round of the 2023 US Open between Carlos Alcaraz and Dominik Koepfer can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.