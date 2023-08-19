The semifinals of the Northern & Southern Open 2023 present an intriguing matchup. This pairing has Carlos Alcaraz meeting Hubert Hurkacz. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

Alcaraz is in the semifinals as the highest seeded player. However, it has been a challenging tournament for him considering how much he has struggled in each match. In fact, he had to win all of them in three sets despite not playing against elite rivals.

Hurkacz appears as a dangerous adversary for currently the best player in the world. His playstyle has already put better-ranked opponents in trouble, so it’s going to be a good match for a place in the final. He has had a run that involves a clear victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Hubert Hurkacz be played?

Carlos Alcaraz will play Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals of the Northern & Southern Open 2023 this Saturday, August 19. The game will be played at the center court.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Hubert Hurkacz: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

*It’s the third match of the day.

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Hubert Hurkacz in the US

The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals of the Northern & Southern Open 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel is the other option.