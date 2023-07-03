Carlos Alcaraz will play against Jeremy Chardy for the first round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championship. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The third Grand Slam of the year has started, and fans will be able to enjoy two weeks of the best tennis in the world right in the “Tennis Cathedral.” And what better way to enjoy it than by watching the world number 1, Alcaraz Garfia, play in his first-round match.

Undoubtedly, the Spaniard starts as one of the top contenders to win the title, perhaps only behind Novak Djokovic. His opponent will be the Frenchman Jeremy Chardy, who will seek to surprise in what will be the first-ever encounter between the two.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Jeremy Chardy be played?

The match for the 2023 Wimbledon first round between Carlos Alcaraz and Jeremy Chardy will take place this Tuesday, July 4 at 8:00 AM.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jeremy Chardy: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jeremy Chardy

This match for the 2023 Wimbledon first round between Carlos Alcaraz and Jeremy Chardy can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel, ESPN.