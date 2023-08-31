The second round of the US Open 2023 has the highest seed stepping onto the main court again. This one involves Carlos Alcaraz meeting Lloyd Harris. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

Alcaraz is going after his first Grand Slam title defense, as he is the current champion following his magnificent 2022 victory. In the first round, he did what he was supposed to do defeating Dominik Koepfer in one hour after his opponent was forced to retire.

Harris should play the best tennis he can if he wants to upset the player of the moment, but his powerful hits might give him a chance to be competitive. He previously secured a win over Guido Pella without losing a set.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Lloyd Harris be played?

Carlos Alcaraz will play Lloyd Harris in the second round of the US Open 2023 this Thursday, August 31. The game will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Lloyd Harris: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Lloyd Harris in the US

The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Lloyd Harris in the second round of the US Open 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo in the US. ESPN is the other option.