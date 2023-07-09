Carlos Alcaraz will face Matteo Berrettini for the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championship. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is always fascinating to watch the world’s number one-ranked player in action. Carlos Alcaraz, as anticipated, has had a relatively smooth journey to the fourth round of the tournament. He won two out of his three previous matches in straight sets, with his only set loss occurring in the third round against Jarry.

He is considered one of the top contenders for the title, but he now faces a challenging test against Matteo Berrettini, who recently eliminated the formidable German player Alexander Zverev. Similar to Alcaraz, the Italian has only dropped one set throughout his three matches, indicating his strong form in the tournament.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Berrettini be played?

The match for the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon between Carlos Alcaraz and Matteo Berrettini will take place this Monday, July 10 at 11:40 AM.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Berrettini: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:40 AM

CT: 10:40 AM

MT: 9:40 AM

PT: 8:40 AM

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Matteo Berrettini

This match for the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon between Carlos Alcaraz and Matteo Berrettini can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel, ESPN.