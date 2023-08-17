Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Max Purcell for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 Cincinnati Masters

Carlos Alcaraz and Max Purcell face each other in what will be the second round of the 2023 Cincinnati Masters. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Max Purcell online FREE in the US on Fubo]

As anticipated, Alcaraz Garfia has advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Cincinnati Masters 1000; however, his journey proved to be considerably more challenging than anticipated. His preceding two matches, against Australian Jordan Thompson and American Thomas Paul, both extended to a decisive third set.

Presently, he faces a formidable challenge in the upcoming bout against Australian Max Purcell, who has emerged as a significant revelation of the tournament. Purcell orchestrated a remarkable upset by eliminating Wawrinka in the third round and previously ousted Casper Ruud in the second round. With this achievement, he will now seek to give a new surprise.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Max Purcell be played?

The match for the quarterfinal of the 2023 Cincinnati Masters between Carlos Alcaraz and Max Purcell will take place this Friday, August 18 at TBD.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Max Purcell: Time by State in the US

The schedule for this game has not yet been determined, but in the next few hours the information will be available.

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Max Purcell

This match for the quarterfinal of the 2023 Cincinnati Masters between Carlos Alcaraz and Max Purcell can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.