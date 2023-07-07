The third round of Wimbledon 2023 will present a dangerous matchup for the top seeded. This one is going to have Carlos Alcaraz meeting Nicolas Jarry. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicolas Jarry online free in the US on Fubo]

Alcaraz has been improving in every game he plays in this surface. In the first round he defeated Jeremy Chardy, while in the second he beat Alexandre Muller in a day where he had more mistakes than usual. However, he was able to move in three sets.

Jarry has the playing style that can cause troubles to any player. His powerful serve is what he uses to dominate, something crucial to go far at the All England Club. He is the 28th player in the world right now, but he’s been having his best performance.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicolas Jarry be played?

Carlos Alcaraz will play Nicolas Jarry in the third round of Wimbledon 2023 this Saturday, July 8. The game will be played at the Centre Court of the All England Club.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicolas Jarry: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 AM

CT: 7:30 AM

MT: 6:30 AM

PT: 5:30 AM

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicolas Jarry in the US

The match between Carlos Alcaraz and Nicolas Jarry in the third round of Wimbledon 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel and ESPN are the other options.