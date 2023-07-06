Carlos Alcaraz, a rising star in the world of tennis, is laser-focused on clinching the second Grand Slam title of his short career. He possesses the tools necessary to win Wimbledon 2023, but any player who wants to do that should probably go through Novak Djokovic.

Inspired by his recent triumph at Queen’s where he secured his first grass title, Alcaraz continues enhancing his performance on grass courts with each game. He also has his eyes set on a potential rematch with Djokovic from their recent match at the French Open semifinals.

Alcaraz envisions a face-off against the defending champion, something that he could only have in the final. The previous encounter between them was a four-set win for Djokovic, who played with an enormous advantage in the last two sets considering the young star was injured.

Carlos Alcaraz is ready to face Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023

Reflecting on the past match, Alcaraz acknowledges that tension played a significant role in his physical discomfort. Facing Djokovic in a Grand Slam semi-final triggered immense pressure, leading to his cramping in the third set. However, Alcaraz is confident that he has grown from that experience and is better equipped to handle the pressure in future encounters.

“Winning the tournament is the main goal for me. I have a lot of confidence. The main reason that I had cramp was the tension that I had facing Novak in the semi-final of a Grand Slam. I’m sure the experience is a really important part on that. I think I learned a lot from that match for the next time I face Novak. It’s going to be different for me. I’m going to deal the pressure better. All I talk with Juan Carlos is the pressure, the tension. I can’t play with that tension. As I said, it’s going to be different the next time”, Alcaraz said.