The fourth round of the US Open 2023 has a fantastic matchup ahead. This pairing involves Caroline Wozniacki meeting Coco Gauff. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Caroline Wozniacki vs Coco Gauff online free in the US on Fubo]

Wozniacki is back on the tour after an extended absence, but she has looked as she never left in the first place. Despite being ranked below the 600-mark, she has secured three victories losing a total of just one set.

Gauff appears as one of the fan favorites among the players born in the United States, so she always plays with the home crowd on her favor. However, she could only win in straight sets once in this edition.

When will Caroline Wozniacki vs Coco Gauff be played?

Caroline Wozniacki will play Coco Gauff in the fourth round of the US Open 2023 this Sunday, September 3. The game will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Caroline Wozniacki vs Coco Gauff: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

*It’s the second match of the session following Tommy Paul vs Ben Shelton, scheduled to start at 12:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Caroline Wozniacki vs Coco Gauff in the US

The match between Caroline Wozniacki and Coco Gauff in the fourth round of the US Open 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ESPN is the other option.