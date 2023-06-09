The semifinals of the 2023 French Open will have a game between very different players. This match has Casper Ruud challenging Alexander Zverev for a place in the final. Learn about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the matchup for free.

[Watch Alexander Zverev vs Casper Ruud online free in the US on Fubo]

Ruud has been one of the best players on clay in the tour for a while. Last year he even reached the definition of Roland Garros, but he lost to Rafael Nadal. He gave up a total of three sets so far, with the win over Holger Rune being his best performance.

Zverev is also looking for revenge after what happened to him last year. A big injury in the semifinals forced him to miss a long time, although he returned to that stage losing just two sets in this edition. Their head-to-head record has Zverev ahead 2-1.

When will Casper Ruud vs Alexander Zverev be played?

Casper Ruud will encounter with Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the 2023 French Open this Friday, June 9. The game will be played at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Casper Ruud vs Alexander Zverev: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

*It’s going to start after Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic, which is set at 8:45 AM (ET)

How to watch Casper Ruud vs Alexander Zverev in the US

The game between Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the 2023 French Open will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel and NBC are the other options.