The first semifinal of the 2023 French Open will have the best players in the tour. It’s going to be a thrilling game with Carlos Alcaraz playing Novak Djokovic. Read more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

Alcaraz arrived in Paris as the ATP World’s N°1, so he was a favorite to win the tournament. His performances in the first four matchups were great, but his win over Stefanos Tsitsipas was perfect. He won 6-2; 6-1; 7-6 (5) showing he can defeat anyone.

Djokovic is chasing history again this year. Winning the 2023 Australian Open tied him with Rafael Nadal at 22 as the players with the most Grand Slam titles, so he can take the lead if he wins two more matchups. Their head-to-head has Alcaraz ahead 1-0.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic be played?

Carlos Alcaraz will meet Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the 2023 French Open this Friday, June 9. The game will be played at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:45 AM

CT: 7:45 AM

MT: 6:45 AM

PT: 5:45 AM

*Not before

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the US

The game between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic in semifinals of the 2023 French Open will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel is the other option.